Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

Nakuul Mehta has reacted to the viral video of the policeman stopping a Pakistani fan from saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' during the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match.

On Friday, during the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, a policeman stopped a Pakistan spectator from cheering and shouting the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'. In the viral video, the cop was captured saying, "Bharat mata ki jai good but Pakistan Zindabad not good." The fan got offended and he started recording the cop on his mobile camera. The Pakistani fan asked the officer to repeat what he told him before, but the officer backed off.

The video from the stadium has gone viral on the internet, and netizens expressed their disappointment with the conduct of the cop. Even television star Nakuul Mehta reacted to the viral video. On X (formerly Twitter), Nakuul retweeted the video with his quote, and called the incident, 'absolutely ridiculous'. Nakuul wrote, "This security man doesn’t represent how most Indians feel. It’s absolutely ridiculous how a fan isn’t allowed to cheer for his own country."

Here's Nakuul's post

This security man doesn’t represent how most Indians feel. It’s absolutely ridiculous how a fan isn’t allowed to cheer for his own country. https://t.co/pg48YlmFzK — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 20, 2023

In the video, the Pakistani fan was seen arguing with the policeman, asking why he couldn't cheer for Pakistan while he was attending the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match, "[We] have come from Pakistan, what should we say if not Pakistan Zindabad."

The viral video has drawn the ire of Pakistani cricket fans and netizens. Several fans took their discontent to social media. Momin Saqib on X shared the video, and wrote, "It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game. This totally goes against what the sport is about!"

Here's the video

It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game.



This totally goes against what the sport is about!#CWC23 #PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iVnyFlNB09 — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) October 20, 2023

For the unversed, in an exhilarating match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia showcased their prowess, securing a commanding 62-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.