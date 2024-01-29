Twitter
Television

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:41 AM IST

After three months of tasks, fights, switching allegiances, and buckets of drama, Bigg Boss 17 has finally seen one winner. A little after midnight on Monday, host Salman Khan announced the winner in the presence of the top two finalists – Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. In the end, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner, beating Abhishek in a closely-fought final.

Both Abhishek and Munawar had been strong contenders for the title right from the beginning with Abhishek banking on his immense popularity from television while Munawar brought with himself the experience of triumphing at a similar captivity-based reality show – Lock Upp, which he won in 2022. Before exiting the Bigg Boss house, both Munawar nd Abhishek broke down in tears as they walked across the tunnel together.

Munawar Faruqui is a popular-yet-controversial stand-up comedian. He began his career as a comedian in 2020 with a video on his YouTube channel and graduated to stand-up comedy later that year. In January 2021, a stand-up show of his from Indore saw controversy after a son of BJP MLA accused him of inciting hatred and making malicious jokes about Hindu deities. Munawar was arrested under India’s hate speech laws and spent 37 days in jail before his release the following month. His arrest led to criticism and protests.

Munawar began his reality show journey with Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp season 1 in February 2022. Munawar ended up winning the show, further strengthening his celebrity. Munawar entered the Bigg Boss house hoping to emulate his Lock Upp success in this show as well.

Abhishek Kumar is a popular TV actor best known for playing Amrik in Udaariyaan. The show began airing on Colors in 2021 and turned Abhishek into an overnight star. The actor also made a hit on-screen jodi with Isha Malviya. The two later began to date but had a bitter break-up. He began his journey as a social media influencer, making videos on Tik Tok. But after the platform was banned in India, he shifted to making YouTube videos. Eventually, he turned to acting, finding fame with Udaariyaan.

Abhishek had initially caused friction in the house initially as his ex Isha was in the house. Their fights often made headlines. Things heated up further as Isha’s boyfriend Samarth Jurel also entered the house, leading to a physical fight between Abhishek and Samarth, following which Abhishek was briefly eliminated too but later brought back.

The other three finalists in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale were Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Mashettey.

