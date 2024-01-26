Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

Munawar Faruqui tried to defend himself as Rohit Shetty bashes him two days before Bigg Boss 17 finale.

As the Bigg Boss 17 finale nears, the contestants recently enjoyed their journey videos made by Bigg Boss. Now, Rohit Shetty is all set to bash the contestants with his 'action filled' questions and give them a reality check before the grand finale. A promo video shows Rohit Shetty bashing Munawar Faruqui and calling him "undeserving and boring."

In the promo shared on the official Instagram page of Colors TV, Rohit Shetty can be seen questioning Munawar Faruqui's game plan and giving him a reality check. In the video, he can heard saying, "Uss ladki ka aapne aur Ayesha ne tamasha bana diya tha. Aap varna yahan pe non-deserving contestant hote, itne boring hogaye the. Jhoothi kahaniyan aap rach rahe the? Aapne pura season play along kiya? Viewers ko bhi aapne dhoke mai rakha (You and Ayesha made a fun of that girl. You would have been an undeserving contestant here, you became so boring. You made false stories, played along the whole season and even cheated the viewers)."

Rohit Shetty also bashed Ankita Lokhande and asked her what is her true personality and slammed her for pushing Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra under the bus during press conference. Not only this, the filmmaker also bashed Abhishek Kumar for raising hand on Isha Malviya and confronted Mannara Chopra for her childish behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. Later, according to reports, the filmmaker also offered his reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi to Abhishek Kumar.

Meanwhile, after the eviction of Vicky Jain, the top 5 contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Now, it will be interesting to see who is going to emerge as the winner of the season. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is set to take place on January 28, Sunday.