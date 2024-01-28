Bigg Boss 17 grand finale highlights: Munawar Faruqui beats Abhishek Kumar to win trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash prize

Salman Khan announced Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The stand up comedian took home BB17 trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash prize and swanky new car.

Bigg Boss 17 commenced on October 16 and now after 100 days, the grand finale of the reality show is finally here. On Sunday midnight after a star-studded finale, Salman Khan will declare the winner of the season among the five finalists Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey.

The five finalists beat other contestants like Isha Malviya, Samarh Jurel, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aoora and others to reach the finale. Contestants families will also appear on the show. Catch all the latest updates of the grand finale here.

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui beats Abhishek Kumar to win Bigg Boss 17 trophy. The stand up comedian takes home a swanky new Hyndai Creta and Rs 50 lakh cash prize along with the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Mannara Chopra evicted

Mannara Chopra gets evicted at third position and now Abhishek and Munawar Faruqui are in the race for Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Mannara's mother thanked Salman Khan for making her confident.

Riteish Deshmukh praises Salman Khan

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter and heaped praise on Salman Khan for being 'incredible host'. He wrote, "Bhau is on a roll…@BeingSalmanKhan what an incredible host … enjoying #BiggBoss17GrandFinale."

Bhau is on a roll…@BeingSalmanKhan what an incredible host … enjoying #BiggBoss17GrandFinale — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2024

Salman Khan roasts Anurag Dobhal

Salman Khan roasted Anurag Dobhal on Bigg Boss 17 finale and said, "Anurag Dobhal ne itna kuch post kar diya Bigg Boss ke khilaf ki aaj vo aaya hi nahi, Anurag mujhse or Bigg Boss se bohat khaffa hai, usne music video bhi nikala hai."

Ankita Lokhande evicted

Ankita Lokhande gets evicted after Arun Mahshettey and Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui become the top 3 of Bigg Boss 17. However, Salman Khan praised the actress and said, "In all the journeys I have watched so far, yours have been the toughest. I thought you would be the winner."

Abdu dances to impress Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu who won hearts with his innocense, graced Bigg Boss 17 grand finale and danced to Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai with Suneil Shetty to impress Isha Malviya. Reacting to his dance, Isha said, "fully impressed."

Salman Khan welcomes Madhuri Dixit, roasts Munawar Faruqui

Salman Khan welcomed Madhuri Dixit by singing a beautiful song 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' and introduced her to the top 4 finalists in the house. Munawar Faruqui then recited a shyari for Madhuri after which Salman roasted Munawar and said, "yeh DM karte hai."

Arun Mahshettey evicted

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan entered the Biggg Boss 17 house top promote tehir upcoming movie Shaitaan and held the first eviction, Arun Mahshettey. The top 4 now are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra.

MC Stan on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale set

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's video arriving on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is going viral on social media. Bigg Boss insider The Khabri shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Exclusive #McStan on the set of #BiggBoss17Finale."

Abhishek and Samarth bury the hatchet

It seems all is well between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. A new promo for the finale shows the two dance together on Main Khiladi Tu Anari. After the song, Abhishek apologies to Samarth for hitting him and Samarth reciporactes. This prompts the host Bharti to joke that they are 'best friends' now.

Abhishek Kumar channels Kabir Singh

For the grand finale celebrations, Abhishek Kumar will dance to Kabir Singh's Bekhayali. A sneak peek of his performance was shared on social media, and it left his fans impressed.

Ankita Lokhande vs Mannara

On the finale night, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara will have a dance face-off. In the new promo, Ankita and Mannara were seen dancing on Parda, and they looked sizzling hot.

Bharti, Krishna Abhishek take a jibe at Munawar, Ankita Lokhande

For the Grand Finale party, evicted housemates reunite with the Top 5 finalists inside the Bigg Boss house. Star comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti host a special segment inside the house. Krushna mocks Munawar for sharing his sad past in the show. Bharti teases Ankita for Vicky's recent house party after his eviction with Sana Raees Khan and Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale promo

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale gives a glimpse into the performances by the participants and guests who will seen gracing the stage with Salman Khan. The grand finale wil start at 6 p.m. and go on it midnight.