From violent aggressor to lone warrior: Abhishek Kumar deserves to win Bigg Boss 17 for 'villain to hero' arc | Opinion

All five finalists have fought their own share of battles to survive in this house till the finale week. But while their journeys have been similar, their approaches have been different. And Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the most deserving to win the crown.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Edited by

Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner this Sunday. Fans have given immense support to the five finalists - Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, and Arun Mahashetty. All these five contestants have fought their own share of battles to survive in this house till the finale week. But while their journeys have been similar, their approaches have been different. And Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the most deserving to win the crown. 

His roller-coaster journey from villain to hero

Abhishek has been a popular face on television for years through shows like Udaariyaan or Bekaboo. But for many viewers, Bigg Boss 17 was their introduction to the man behind the screen persona. He entered the house with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, and his first few days were all about his fights with Isha. He came across as aggressive, and somewhat irritating. Abhishek had had fights with everyone in the house, making some distasteful comments as well. From mocking KhanZaadi for her medical condition, to commenting on Vicky and Ankita's marriage, he burnt a lot of bridges.

But his demeanour changed after Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the house. Abhishek's reactions to Isha-Samarth's relationship, Tehelka Bhai's eviction, and Samarth's infamous poking made him emerge as a relatable, sympathetic figure. He was able to show the vulnerability that had been missing so far. He was ridiculed by Samarth, Isha, Arun, Tehelka, and even Vicky-Ankita. Yet, he paved his way to the finale. His journey is rightly summarized by the taskmaster 'From villain to hero'. 

Abhishek didn't leverage his mental health issues for sympathy

Over the years, many inmates in the Bigg Boss house have used mental health as a crutch to garner sympathy. Many have used pre-existing conditions while some have even exaggerated their plight. Abhishek did the opposite. He has claustrophobia and has undergone therapy, but he kept it under wraps, quite tastefully. Until the day when Isha and Samarth were seen poking him constantly, he did not mention this, nor did he bring up the fact that he underwent six-month therapy after the ugly breakup.

When Abhishek reminded us of Sidharth Shukla 

There is no comparing Sidharth and Abhishek. The two are different people. And yet, there was a moment in Bigg Boss 17 where Abhishek was reminiscent of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, arguably one of the most popular contestants ever. Abhishek was briefly out of the house for slapping Samarth during an argument. Baring Mannara, Munawar, Ankita, no one wanted Abhishek back. But after his return, the housemates tried to shame him and bring him down. The visuals of Abhishek against the rest housemates in the living room reminded me of when Shukla roared against Rashami Desai and other housemates in Bigg Boss 13 and said "Bhaad mein jao. Main tum logo se rishta banane nahi aaya hoon (I have not come here to make friends)." 

Abhishek has his faults. His aggressive nature should not be ignored and his violence against Isha should not be forgotten as well. But he has shown growth too. Abhishek got hurt, he was forced to remain down, but he rose, and worked towards changing his perception before everyone. That makes him the most deserving to win this season.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

