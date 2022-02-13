Mouni Roy flaunts her traditional bangles 'shaakhaa pola' in stunning beach photos

Popular actress Mouni Roy, who recently tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar in January as per Malayali and Bengali rituals in Goa, dropped stunning photos from the beach on Saturday, February 13, on her Instagram handle.

Flaunting her Mehendi and traditional bangles, Mouni looked attractive and pleasing in the photos. She captioned the carousel as "Of Sonnets sunsets & my shaakhaa pola. Made by my dearest bzzzzz". Shakha Pole are traditional bangles worn by Bengali brides. The white bangle, called Shakha, is crafted and polished out of the conch shell, whereas the red coral bangle is called Pola.

The 'Naagin' actress spent the last evening with her best friends Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble, who are Yoga practitioners as well. Aashka took to the comments section and wrote, "Tumhari Shaaadi ke baaad ki pehli shaaam...It was perfect… all of us and the ocean and that golden sun...bless you".



Mouni had shared beautiful pictures from her Kashmir honeymoon on her Instagram handle. From covered in jackets in snowy valleys to sizzling in black monokini in the hotel's pool, the actress had shared some of the best glimpses from her romantic honeymoon on social media.

Mouni and Suraj's wedding festivities took place at the luxurious Hilton Goa Resort. It was a private and closed affair with their family members and close friends attending the gala event. Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker hailing from Bangalore and currently based in Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood in the sports drama 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar.