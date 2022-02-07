Mouni Roy enjoys snow-filled region of Kashmir with husband Suraj Nambiar, drops photos from honeymoon

Television actress Mouni Roy is enjoying the best phase of marriage, honeymoon. Currently, the actress' love has echoed the snowy valley of Kashmir, and she shared a post from her romantic honeymoon. In the carousel, we get to see Mouni getting cosy in Suraj's arms. Roy enjoying the snowfall with her chin up. In another photo we see, the newlywed duo finding warmth in themselves, and it certifies their love for each other.

Check out Mouni's post

As soon as the 'Naagin' actress shared the post, many of her colleagues replied to her on the post. Actor Omkar Kapoor commented, "Haminastu haminastu." Aamir Ali posted a heart emoji to her post. Actor Nitin Arora also commented, "U guys look stunning together jai mata di." Manmeet from Meet bros exclaimed, "Finally."

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. Three days later, Mouni returned to the city, and they looked charmingly loveable as a duo. Mouni Roy charmed paparazzi with her saree look, whereas Suraj was looking ethnically classy in his kurta-pyjama and ethnic footwear. While posing for the camera, Roy was on cloud-9. She was extremely happy, and she even thanked the media for their wishes. Mouni said, "Thank you so much for showering so much love to us," she holds Suraj and continues, "we're truly grateful."

The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the sate and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.