Mouni Roy chills by the pool in black monokini, shares jaw-dropping photos

Mouni Roy, who is known for her role in the film 'Naagin,' took to Instagram to offer some insanely hot photos. While relaxing at her hotel's pool in Gulmarg, Kashmir, the actress may be spotted wearing a black monokini.

Take a look at the viral pics here-

Fans were quick to praise the actress and dropped heartfelt comments in the comment section.

On January 27, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. Three days later, Mouni returned to Mumbai, and they looked charmingly loveable as a duo. Mouni Roy charmed paparazzi with her saree look, whereas Suraj was looking ethnically classy in his kurta-pyjama and ethnic footwear. While posing for the camera, Roy was on cloud-9. She was extremely happy, and she even thanked the media for their wishes. Mouni said, “Thank you so much for showering so much love to us,” she holds Suraj and continues, “we're truly grateful.”

The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions. After a dreamy wedding with Suraj, Mouni Roy hosted a sangeet night in order to celebrate her happiness with her friends and close ones. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, the actress can be seen grooving to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. She can be seen wearing a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, Suraj, who looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, also joined her on the sate and started grooving with his wife. Celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa, and more attended the function. In one of the videos, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while cutting the cake.