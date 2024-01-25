Mannara's sister Mitali says Ankita Lokhande wears borrowed clothes 'to look good for media', gets brutally trolled

Mitali Handa accused Ankita Lokhande of borrowing her sister Mannara's clothes to look good for media inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have emerged as the final contestants in the show. Bigg Boss Season 17 stands out as one of the most successful seasons, each and every contestant deserves appreaction for that.

From the very beginning, both Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have been playing very weel and have earned a special place in the audience's hearts. Despite their individual successes, the two contestants never saw eye to eye, consistently encountering differences and engaging in intense conflicts throughout the season.

In a recent episode featuring media interactions within the house, Mannara faced scrutiny for allegedly interfering in Ankita and Vicky’s marriage. Questions were directed at her, and Ankita expressed her grievances, mentioning discomfort when Vicky interacted with Mannara, accusing her of poking and teasing. This episode left Mannara deeply affected, breaking down into tears due to the unexpected allegations and questions. However, as the show progressed, Ankita and Mannara eventually mended their relationship, becoming more amicable towards each other.

Mannara's sister, Mitali Handa, expressed her discontent on social media, criticizing Ankita and highlighting what she perceives as a double standard in Ankita's behavior. She wrote, “Ankita borrowed clothes which I sent for Mannara and my sister being a kind hearted person gave her so that she looks good in front of the media interaction. Ankita in return has spoken against Mannara itself. Hats off! To Ankita’ for being an insensitive person.”

She got brutally trolled for her post, one of the social media users wrote, "Mitali shows her standard.. your sister also wore ankitas dress.." The second one said, "So what If she borrowed any clothes from Barbie Handa aka Mannara Chopra, Borrowing clothes is better than borrowing fake surname." The third one said, "How CHEAP OF MANARA'S sister to bring this out ‼️ this shows their upbringing both the sisters are gutter mouth . SHE is ANKITA LOKHANDE she has her own designer clothes & her fashion game is Top-notch . We've seen your sister's bakwas dressing sense . Even if she borrowed the dress what's the big deal. I SWEAR guys MANARA'S PR is trying so hard to defame ANKITA . Just because she wore your sister's dress doesn't mean she won't answer the media !! GROW UP HANDA'S just changing your surname won't help."