Television

Television

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, others attend success bash

Check out the pictures and videos from the Lock Upp success party hosted in Mumbai last night on Sunday, May 8.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

The controversial reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and backed by Ekta Kapoor, began streaming on February 27 on Alt Balaji and MX Player. And after 70 days of its successful run, the show concluded with a blockbuster finale on Saturday, May 7 with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui being declared the winner of the first season.

On Sunday, May 8, the makers hosted a success bash in Mumbai which was attended by Munawar, Kangana, Karan-Tejasswi, Ekta, and other celebrities who participated in the show. Here are some videos and pictures from the celebrations last night.

The Dhaakad actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared two photos from the success party. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with Karan-Tejasswi and other contestants from Lock Upp first season including Shivam Sharma, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan.

She dropped a photo with Ekta Kapoor and complimented her saying "You are the best...boss @ektarkapoor". The two ladies looked goofy in this selfie.

Munawar Faruqui arrived in style for the Lock Upp success bash in a black shirt and blue jeans. Along with taking home the trophy, he has also won the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully paid trip to Puglia, Italy.

The television's favourite couple Karan and Tejasswi looked sizzling and hot in their glamorous avatars at the party. While the Horror Story actor has been mentoring the contestants as the Jailor for the entire season, the Naagin 6 actress appeared in the final episode as his Warden.


READ | Lock Upp Finale: Best moments from last episode of Kangana Ranaut's show

The social media star Anjali Arora, who finished as second runner-up, was also seen in a glittery white dress. Her friendship with Munawar was one of the major highlights of the show as the fans trended the hashtag #Munjali throughout the first season.

As the Grand Finale finished, Kangana had announced that Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachaari Khel will soon return with its second season with more controversial celebrities.

