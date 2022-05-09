In pics: Meet Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's rumoured girlfriend Nazil

Do you want to know about the mystery girl in Munawar Faruqui's life? Keep reading.
Lock Upp has given us our first winner in stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, and suddenly the comedian has become a sensation. Just a day after his victory, Munawar posed with her rumoured girlfriend, and people went berserk on the internet. We did our little digging, and as per netizens, she is Munawar's rumoured lady luck Nazil. Let us introduce you to her through some of her pretty pictures. (All images source: Nazil Instagram)
1. Nazil-The content creator
Faruqui's rumoured girlfriend Nazil runs her Instagram page Nazilx. She even owns her YouTube channel with more than 60K subscribers. Nazil also has her Twitter account with more than 100K followers.
2. Nazil surprised Munawar's fans
On Sunday, Munawar Faruqui posted a picture of him hugging her romantically on Instagram, and their cuddly moment spread like a wildfire.
3. Munawar's reality shocked #Munjali fans
As soon as Munawar's picture circulated, many die-hard fans of #Mujali (Munawar and Anjali Arora) expressed their discontent and received mixed to reaction on their moment.
4. Munawar's gameplay affected few fans
With Nazil coming into the forefront, a few netizens have said that they rooted for Munawar and Anjali throughout the show, and Faruqui's moment with Nazil has affected them big time.
5. Will there be more PDA?
After Munawar posted his picture with Nazil, it is expected that the rumoured duo will post more such adorable moments. Munawar arrived with Nazil and his brother for the Lock Upp success bash, and it seems like this is just the beginning.