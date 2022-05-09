In pics: Meet Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's rumoured girlfriend Nazil

Lock Upp has given us our first winner in stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, and suddenly the comedian has become a sensation. Just a day after his victory, Munawar posed with her rumoured girlfriend, and people went berserk on the internet. We did our little digging, and as per netizens, she is Munawar's rumoured lady luck Nazil. Let us introduce you to her through some of her pretty pictures. (All images source: Nazil Instagram)