Lock Upp Finale: Best moments from last episode of Kangana Ranaut's show

Lock Upp: In case you missed the finale episode, here's a quick gist of interesting moments from the last episode.
Yesterday, the reality show Lock Upp ended its first season, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show. The grand finale night was almost 3-hour long, and if you have missed the episode, we will give you a gist of the interesting moments from the show. Let's get started.
1. Kangana Ranaut's big revelation of Prince Narula's gameplay
This moment was the first shocker as host Ranaut revealed that Prince was never a contestant, and he was there to push the contestant, levelling up the game. Kangana also revealed that Prince has successfully played his part and he has bagged a major project of Alt Balaji. (Image source: Twitter)
2. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's cute chemistry
The jailor and warden, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash added the perfect tadka to the episode. Kangana Ranaut cornered Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi revealed Karan's obsession with the phone as his worst habit. Their performance on Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum also added perfect zeal to the night.
3. Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad performance
Kangana Ranaut also took centerstage and promoted her upcoming actioner Dhaakad on Lock Upp. Ranaut's co-stars Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, and director Razneesh Ghai graced the show and she charmed the audience by performing the song She's on Fire.
4. The epic roast by Munawar Faruqui
Before claiming the crown, Munawar Faruqui showcased his talent and conducted a short roast session. Munawar was killing it with her savage jokes on his co-contestants. The comedian added that he is a fan of Payal Rohatgi, and he watched all of her videos. However, he feels that there is one mistake in all of her videos, uploading them for the public. In another instance, Munawar recalled Vineet Kakkar's tweet of calling Munawar a 'sloth in a zoo.' Faruqui said that if Vineet ended up in a zoo, no one would be interested in buying a ticket to see him. (Image source: Screengrab)
5. Payal Rohatgi's reaction on Munawar Faruqui's winning moment
When Kangana announced Munawar Faruqui as the winner, the latter became emotional and broke down in tears. On the other side, Payal Rohatgi was stiffly standing with her head down, and she didn't even acknowledged Munawar's win. Payal's facial expression was clearly showcasing her discontent over the decision. (Image source: Screengrab)