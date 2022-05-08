Lock Upp Finale: Best moments from last episode of Kangana Ranaut's show

4/5

Before claiming the crown, Munawar Faruqui showcased his talent and conducted a short roast session. Munawar was killing it with her savage jokes on his co-contestants. The comedian added that he is a fan of Payal Rohatgi, and he watched all of her videos. However, he feels that there is one mistake in all of her videos, uploading them for the public. In another instance, Munawar recalled Vineet Kakkar's tweet of calling Munawar a 'sloth in a zoo.' Faruqui said that if Vineet ended up in a zoo, no one would be interested in buying a ticket to see him. (Image source: Screengrab)