Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee with Karan 7: Which 2 brothers did Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor date? Netizens 'reveal'

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans left curious when host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Koffee with Karan 7: Which 2 brothers did Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor date? Netizens 'reveal'
Credit: File photo

On Thursday, the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7  has been released on Disney+Hotstar. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared on the show, they were seen having fun gossiping with the host Karan Johar.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's fans left curious when host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.

"I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn`t.

Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time.

Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Sara and Janhvi dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively. Veer and Shikhar are the maternal grandsons of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"For everyone whose wondering which brother duo Janhvi and Sara dated, it's these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of Maharashtra! THANK ME LATER," a netizen tweeted."I did not know about this," another one wrote.

Seems like Sara and Janhvi dated Pahariya brothers before making their debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, Sara has also dated Kartik Aaryan in the past. The two fell in love with each other during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.