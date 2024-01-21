Headlines

Television

Karamm Rajpal, Trupti Mishra say it took hard work to make a story like Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak believable

Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra discuss how much hard work goes into making reincarnation drama effectively.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:53 PM IST

Pyaar ke liye rab se takra sakta hain, kya koi mar kar bhi waapis aa sakta hain? Posing this intriguing question is Colors’ latest fiction offering Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, an eternal love saga that shatters the boundaries of societal norms, time, and even death itself. Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever. 

Sharing his thoughts on essaying the role of Rajneesh, Karamm Rajpal says, "Playing Rajneesh in this special love story, based on true events and reincarnation, is an exciting experience for me as an actor. He's a smart medical student who believes in logic but is also curious about the mysteries of faith. His world is very different from Poornima’s - she is a humble florist and the breadwinner of her family, and he is a city-bred guy from an affluent family. This immortal love tale explores how two individuals connect and the maneuvers of destiny. Exploring fate and eternal love beyond one lifetime excites me. It's a chance to showcase my versatility. I'm excited for everyone to see a fantastic tale about love, fate, and a bond that's unbreakable, even beyond our lives.”

Set to embody the role of Poornima, Trupti Mishra says, “Being a part of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak brings an exciting challenge for me to step into the shoes of Poornima, and I can't wait for everyone to watch me embrace this role. She is a florist juggling family responsibilities and is in love with Rajneesh at a pivotal junction in the story. Eventually, one of them dies in an unfortunate accident and is reborn. Poornima is a simple girl and is willing to fight all possible odds, from societal barriers to the bounds of death, for love. It takes a lot of hard work to make a story like this look believable. In an era in which everything is transient, this show offers a mesmerizing journey of love, chance encounters, and the interplay between choices and outcomes.”

Produced by BBC Studios India along with Mrinal Jha, Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak premieres on January 29 and airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on Colors.

