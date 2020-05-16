'It’s not going to be normal, will take time': Maniesh Paul on life after coronavirus threat is neutralised

While everyone in the world is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to get over and normalcy to return, actor Maniesh Paul thinks that even when things settle down eventually, we’ll have a very different world in front of us.

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Maniesh said, "I feel people will still be scared, which is very normal. I don’t think we’re going to have big parties anytime soon, people will make sure we have fewer crowds. I don’t know when the cinema halls will reopen, and we’ll just go and watch a film normally. Also, when will you be able to travel. It’s not going to be normal and will take time. It’s not like one lockdown is over and that’s it. There’ll be intervals of lockdown that might happen."

The 38-year-old actor said that it would be "easier" the sooner we accept it. He added, "We also have to make our kids understand, as this is going to go on for some time. When the lockdown gets lifted, we shouldn’t go to restaurants or clubbing, let it breathe."

For the uninformed, Maniesh was hosting a kids' reality show before the lockdown came into effect. Speaking about his last day of the shoot, the actor said, "We got to know that we had to stop shooting on March 16, and it was a very difficult day. Covid-19 had taken over, and we all were using sanitizers, it was not normal. We didn’t hug each other. We could sense it had started to affect us. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and when we can resume normal shoots. We can only pray to the Almighty."

During the lockdown, Maniesh has been shooting for an online game show and turned director, scriptwriter, and everything to shoot from home. "The portal had approached me saying they would fix a camera set up for me at my home, but I asked, ‘How would we do this in the lockdown?’ I shot some scenes on my phone, and they were very excited. I’m the host, and I’ve also done lighting for the first time. I don’t have multiple cameras, and one phone, so I shoot one line from one angle, then shift the phone to another place to do it," he said.