'Ise kehte hain biwi ka pyaar': Tehelka Bhai gets grand welcome from wife after eviction from Bigg Boss, netizens react

Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai, recently had a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar on the show. Due to this, he has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Sunny’s wife can be seen welcoming him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai, recently had a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar on the show. Due to this, he has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Sunny’s wife can be seen welcoming him.

Sunny got a grand welcome from his wife who was seen dancing to mere Saiyaan Superstar. The video is now doing rounds on social media. Netizens have been reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “Wild card me entry honi chahiye ap dono ki.” The second one said, “Bb se nikala gaya h jeetkar nahi aa raha.”

The third one said, “Aap jaisi wyf hoto bande ko koi gum ho hi nahi sakta God bless khush rahe humesha.” The fourth one said, “Ab Lgta hai Tahalka ji ki Pitai hona band ho jayegi.” The fifth one said, “Agar ye hoti bigboss me to dhamal hota trp ka bhuchall hota...”

On November 29, Sunny lost his cool over Abhishek. An ugly argument broke out between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek intervened and took Isha's side. When Abhishek started defending Isha against Arun, Sunny got furious and he grabbed Abhishek by his vest. Sunny even pushed Abhishek, and he was constantly shouting at him. Well. this isn't the first time Sunny has gone physical and acted aggressively.

High court advocate Sana Raees Khan finally lost her case (stay) in the Bigg Boss house, and got evicted based on receiving the least audience votes. Soon after the eviction, Sana interacted with the media and opened up about her experience in the house. Sana admitted that she had a lot of potential to go ahead, and deserved to be in the house. Sana even confessed that she understood the game late, and it has affected her game adversely.

In her stint, Sana was often tagged as the 'most confused' person in the house. When asked to react to the title given by the housemates, Sana said, "Almost everyone is confused in the house. Khaanzaadi and Anurag (Dobhal) are confused if they want to live in the house. Isha is confused between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar."

