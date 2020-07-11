Happy birthday Paras Chhabra: Actor's Instagram banter with Mahira Sharma hints at 'friends' celebrating together

"Happiest birthday bille," wrote Mahira Sharma to Paras Chhabra on Instagram

Paras Chhabra celebrates his birthday today, and his close friend Mahira Sharma appears to be one of the invitees to the party. Paras hinted at spending the day with Mahira today.

Mahira shared a throwback image from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', which is where the two met each other and became really good friends. Paras is seen giving Mahira an affectionate hug in the photo, which was taken when Paras had to go to the secret room, but it was announced that he has been eliminated from the show due to his finger injury.

Alongside the picture, Mahira wrote, "Happiest birthday bille." She also went on to tag Paras Chhabra, who in turn shared a wink sticker of his face and replied, "C you in a while @OfficialMahiraSharma."

Here, take a look:

Paras Chhabra, who was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri when he entered 'Bigg Boss 13', came out as a single man. The actor's chemistry with Mahira was much appreciated and PaHira fans wanted to see them together often. Thus, the duo entertained their fans with music videos like 'Baarish' and 'Hashtag Love Soniyea'. They also made public appearances together quite often after the show.