Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Report

As per the latest report, Elvish Yadav has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at parties that he organised.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular YouTube Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. On Sunday, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested by the Noida police in connection with the snake venom case.

As per the latest reports, he has confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at parties he organised. As per NDTV sources, during interrogation, he also admitted to knowing the other individuals arrested for supplying snake venom last year.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, who initially denied any connection to the snake venom controversy, has now confessed to meeting the accused at various rave parties and staying in touch with them.

Yesterday, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was already facing charges under the Wildlife Act and was also charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Section 29 of this law, which has been applied to him, pertains to drug-related conspiracies such as buying and selling. Getting bail under this law is quite difficult.

It was in November last year when an FIR was filed in Noida against Elvish and five others namely Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinat, for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was filed after Noida Police had arrested those five people from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and rescued nine snakes, including five cobras, from their possession. 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized during the raid. On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan’s Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon. The YouTuber had claimed that he is innocent, adding that the case was a conspiracy against him.

The raid in November was conducted after People for Animals, an animal welfare organisation founded by the Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, had complained to Noida police that Elvish organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.