Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Apurva says 'puri raat karta rahunga' as he kisses actress, gets brutally trolled

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal was recently spotted with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Apurva planting kisses on Divya’s cheeks.

While kissing Divya, Apurva can be heard saying ‘puri raat karta rahunga (Can do whole night).’ Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Pyaar is in the air!! These lovebirds just can't stay away from each other, look how he kisses her, adorable!!!”

The video of them is now going viral on social media. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Karta reh itni achi aur imandar mili jo ha.” The second one said, “Recently She accepted that She Cheated on Varun with this guy.” The third one said, “Machine with gold digger...AI powered.” The fourth one said, “Itni loyal gf joh mille Hain.” The fifth person commented, “Bas itni loyal gf chahiye...” The sixth one said, “Kitne bf bnaygi yaiiii.” The seventh person commented, “Varun Sood was so much better.”

Meanwhile, while talking about her breakup on RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao's podcast, Divya Agarwal said, “I was very low after my father passed. At my lowest phase, I found nobody around me. That’s when I thought there is something wrong in this relationship. Then I met Apurva at a common friend’s wedding last year on February 14. We were sitting and just said, ‘We were so stupid. We could have been in that place. I told him that I was in a relationship. And honestly, after that day, I was in two minds. He told me to meet his dogs. I met them, I met his parents and then I don’t know how, I saw his closet in his bedroom and just thought, ‘Where is my space here?’ I didn’t even share this thought with him. I was hyper and feeling guilty because I had a boyfriend (Varun Sood).”

She added that she made Varun meet Apurva and that she broke up because of ‘complex emotions’ in her head said, “With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up.”

She further added, “I just got the car to a screeching halt. This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side? Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head.”

