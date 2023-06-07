Divya Agarwal breaks silence on her ‘abrupt’ breakup with Varun Sood, says ‘with him, i felt….’

Divya Agarwal opens up on her breakup with Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress’s relationship with Varun Sood was out in the open and it left fans shocked when they broke up. Now, the actress has opened up on the reason behind the breakup.

Talking about her breakup on RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao's podcast, Divya Agarwal said, “I was very low after my father passed. At my lowest phase, I found nobody around me. That’s when I thought there is something wrong in this relationship. Then I met Apurva at a common friend’s wedding last year on February 14. We were sitting and just said, ‘We were so stupid. We could have been in that place. I told him that I was in a relationship. And honestly, after that day, I was in two minds. He told me to meet his dogs. I met them, I met his parents and then I don’t know how, I saw his closet in his bedroom and just thought, ‘Where is my space here?’ I didn’t even share this thought with him. I was hyper and feeling guilty because I had a boyfriend (Varun Sood).”

She added that she made Varun meet Apurva and that she broke up because of ‘complex emotions’ in her head said, “With Varun, I felt all over the place. With Apurva, I would feel calm and mature. I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up.”

She further added, “I just got the car to a screeching halt. This thought would always come to my mind that if I was to get married to my now ex (Varun) would I want to invite Apurva and if I invite him, would I be ok seeing him on that side? Apurva has been the most important person in my life. I had so many complex emotions in my head.”

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood broke up in March last year and got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on December 5, 2022. The actress rose to fame after she participated in the 2017 reality dating show Splitsvilla 10 and ended up as runner-up with Priyank Sharma. The actress then went on to do reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Ace of Space. The actress won the two shows. The actress was also featured in the web series Ragini MMS: Returns, Cartel and Abhay.

Read Divya Agarwal's curt reply to Instagram user asking her if she is a virgin wins the internet