Divya Agarwal announces break-up with Varun Sood after 4 years of dating

Divya Agarwal on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her breakup with Varun Sood. She posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note.

Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

However, fans and friends are in shock after this post circulated. One of them wrote, “Nooooooo! F****! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other!.”

The second one mentioned, “Who is that He? R u talking about V.” The third one mentioned, “We respect your decision. Love you.” The fourth one mentioned, “always respect your decision. Take care of yourself D. Be happy and live for yourself. Lots of love and hugs sending your way.”

For the unversed, Varun and Divya started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively. They were one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. When Divya was inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, he used to talk about Varun. She even confessed that they are planning to get married.

When Varun appeared on the show to meet Divya, she couldn’t control her feelings and got emotional on seeing him. Therefore, their break-up is definitely a shock to many.