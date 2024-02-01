Chetan Hansraj reacts to Adipurush failure, HanuMan success; says 'aapne star ko le ke...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Chetan Hansraj who has been part of several historical and epic shows, reacted to the success of HanuMan and the debacle of Adipurush.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 06:54 AM IST

Edited by

Actor Chetan Hansraj has a special connection with historical TV series. The actor, who will soon be seen playing Samrat Bindusar Maurya in Prachand Ashok, has reacted to the challenges involved in making historical shows and also commented on the debacle of Adipursh. 

The Shasha of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii started working at the age of five and done several ad films, and press advertisements. He made his television debut with BR Chopra's Mahabharat. In the iconic epic show, Chetan played Balaram, and since then, he has been seen in several historical and mythological shows. Chetan has played a crucial role in shows such as Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Veer Shivaji, Jodha Akbar, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Peshwa Bajirao, Naagin 3, RadhaKrishn, Brahmarakshas 2, and others. 

While promoting his upcoming show, Chetan said, "When I did in Mahabharat in 1989, it was a different world. From the filming to VFX, it was totally different. Recently, I spoke to Punnet (Issar) Ji, and we discussed this evolution. Earlier, we used to have pages of monologues to be told in one take. Now, we do such scenes in small takes. We used to shoot on reel, so we had to be completely prepared. We also used to get a good time for rehearsals and preparation. Utni hadbadi nahi thi." 

However, Chetan further discussed the benefits of making a historical show at current times, "Everything has its own charm. Abhi jo look hai, jo grand scale pe shoot karte the, uss zamaane mein nahi karte tha. VFX bhi kamaal ke hai aaj kal."  

In the discussion, Chetan pointed out about recent pan-India success of HanuMan and also commented on why people felt cheated during Prabhas' Adipurush. "See it's all about the director, the conviction of the actor, the capacity of the producer. It boils down to the fact that what is your belief in the project? Aapne star ko le ke film bana di, but you didn't work on your script, and dialogues, then it will never work."  

Chetan continued, "The most important aspect is the script. Even in Balaji (Pracchand Ashok's producer), it's all about the script, all about dialogues. Ek word yaha-waha aa jaata hai, toh reshoot karna padta. They know what's required, and we can't compromise. This is what is most required in such a project- Conviction. If that is not there, and you're making a film with 10 actors, it will never work. You can fool the audience once, not everytime." Chetan's upcoming show Pracchand Ashok will premiere on Colors on February 6.

