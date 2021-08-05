'Bigg Boss OTT': 'Kumkun Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan confirmed as second contestant

The second contestant to enter the new season of `Big Boss OTT` is TV actor Zeeshan Khan.

The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening.

The actor has been a part of the serial "Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral.

He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

`Bigg Boss OTT` marks the 15th season of the reality show `Bigg Boss`. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of `Bigg Boss OTT`.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of `Bigg Boss`, to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.