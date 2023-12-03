Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Munawar Faruqui went down memory land and recalled his tough times when he was just 13. He shared that his mother died by suicide when he was 13.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

A strong personality Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the biggest stand up comics in India, got a little emotional when he went down memory lane and recalled his tough times at the age of 13.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Munawar, who has broken records on social media with over 1 million tweets, was seen having a conversation with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. Rinku asked Munawar about how he lost his mother, to which he replied, "Suicide". Aishwarya then questioned what his age was when he faced this, "13 saal", he said.

Talking about the reasons as to why this happened, an emotional Munawar said: "Lot of reasons, unhappy married life was there, karza, there was a lot of debt on dad. My mother had a lot of debt too. It was humiliating at that time. It was a tough time. I left going to school. I used to work. Strange. It was a debt of only Rs. 3500." 

He also recalled having limited meals in his childhood. "Since childhood, we had roti and dal in lunch. In dinner, we had the same lunch plus rice, we never had a third vegetable in our meals", he said. Munawar had also opened up about his tough childhood in his last reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra. He had won the Alt Balaji show last year.

Meanwhile, in the Saturday episode on Bigg Boss 17, Karan Johar had hosted the show instead of Salman Khan, who was busy with committments. Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya was evicted from the show after his massive fight with Abhishek Kumar. He has been constantly breaking the rules inside the house since the first day.

Anurag Dobhal's brother lashes out at Bigg Boss 17 makers, reveals why he declined show's invite: 'Bas aur kitna giroge'

 

