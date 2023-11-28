Anurag Dobhal's brother lashes out at Bigg Boss 17 makers, reveals why he declined show's invite: 'Bas aur kitna giroge'

Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul Dobhal has called Bigg Boss 17 "biased as hell" as he put out a series of Instagram Stories bashing the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Since past month, Anurag Dobhal has been accusing Bigg Boss 17 makers of being biased and has been requesting them to not mention his fan club called 'Bro Sena' on the controversial reality show. He has been targeting Salman Khan also, despite the fact that he has always been the first one to talk about his fan club with other housemates.

In the Monday episode, Bigg Boss again slammed Anurag for his constant complains and even revealed that they had called his family members and his fan clubs on the show but they refused the channel's request. Now, Anurag's brother Atul Dobhal has lashed out at the makers and revealed why he declined the show's invite.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Atul wrote that he was told he won't be allowed to talk to Anurag directly. He was asked to come to the show with the members of Bro Sena and talk to Bigg Boss. "So they can create a mess of bro sena. Not dumb enough to get into your traps", he shared the reason behind refusing the channel's invite.

"Sharam ab unko aani chahiye jo abhi tak samajh nahi paaye ki Anurag ko mentally kya khelna pad raha hai. Haso, troll karo, sab karo, and make him a dead soul. Shayad tab jaiso ko shant mil jaaye. Thoo Hai is industry pe. Sorry to say, but no one cares about someone’s mental health, and when they do something wrong, aa jaayenge candle leke. Bas aur kitna giroe (Those people should be ashamed who haven't even understood what Anurag has been going through. Laugh, troll, do everything, and make him a dead soul. Maybe then you will find peace. Shame on this industry. Sorry to say, but no one cares about someone’s mental health, and when a person will do something wrong, they will just come with a candle)", Atul further wrote.

Meanwhile, by the end of the Monday episode, Anurag got so frustrated that he asked for a voluntary exit from the show and said that he is ready to pay the fine of Rs 2 crore to the makers. But the makers haven't paid heed to his demands yet.



