Television

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets into huge fight with Mannara Chopra, calls her 'double dholki, bin painde ka lota'

Ankita Lokhande slams Mannara Chopra and calls her untrustworthy and double dholki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra share a sweet and sour relationship in Bigg Boss 17. The two are often seen fighting with each other, bitching about each other. As per the latest promo, the two have again got into a huge fight where Ankita called Mannara ‘double dholki’ 

The new promo shows Ankita Lokhande slamming Mannara Chopra while she is sitting in the garden with other housemates. She can be heard saying that Mannara is untrustworthy and “bin painde ka lota” as she is always backbiting about people and can never make a genuine bond. 

Another video shows the actress asking everyone not to trust Mannara’s words as she can say anything about any girl. She said, “Don’t trust her for anything.” When Mannara fought back and said, “You also said a lot of things to me yesterday,” Ankita replied, “I didn't say any wrong words to you, you are so dumb in this matter.” Later Mannara walked out by saying “Your way of talking is very weird.” To this, Ankita replied, “You are weird, I sometimes feel you are mad.” 

Some netizens came in support of Ankita Lokhande and appreciated her for calling out Mannara. One of the comments read, “Fakenara is exposed, now she will go and cry.” Another wrote, “Perfect tags for Mannara Chopra by Ankita Lokhande.” Another wrote, “totally agreed.” While others thought that Ankita was hanging up against Mannara Chopra and disagreed with whatever Ankita said. 

Recently, an immunity task was held in the Bigg Boss 17 house where three ghosts (Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi) were given the power to kick out three contestants each from the race for immunity. Eventually, the task was done by Rinku Dhawan, who has now been saved from the nominations next week.

Meanwhile, this week 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashetty, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole are nominated for eviction. It will be interesting to see whose journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house comes to an end this week.

 

