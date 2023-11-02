Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

Ankita Lokhande talks about her husband Vicky Jain's anger issues and reveals she doesn't like his voice while arguments.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen participating in Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. The couple’s differences seem to be growing day by day. Recently the actress was seen calling her husband ‘keeda’

In a heartfelt conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande talked about her husband Vicky Jain’s other side and anger issues and revealed how she cannot deal with his voice during a fight.

While walking in the garden with Bigg Boss 17 housemate Munawar Faruqui, the actress said, “Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (Vicky is like an insect, like lice that give you a lot of pain. I will remove it and throw it out one day).”

She also talked about Vicky’s bond with others in the house and said, “Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaash hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi (If Vicky finds a topic, he can go on talking about it for hours. At home, I hate it when we fight because he goes on and on. Because he tries too hard to defend himself, I can’t tolerate his voice at that time).”

In the same conversation, Ankita Lokhande further talked about how she doesn’t feel connected to Isha Malviya anymore and how the bond in the Bigg Boss house keeps changing. The actress and Udaariyaan-fame Isha Malviya also had a fight recently in the house which showed that their bond which was strong in the first two weeks is now vanishing somewhere.

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Arun Shetty are nominated this week. The nominations task saw a number of fights between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. Manasvi who was nominated by Anurag Dobhal, broke a house rule after the nominations task as she wrote, “Anurag is a traitor’ on mirrors.

This season Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 17 on Fridays and Saturdays and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be roasting the contestants on Sundays.