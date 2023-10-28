Headlines

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra's century goes in vain as Australia beat New Zealand in last-ball thriller

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

Twinkle Khanna jokes Karan Johar cast ‘wrong people’ in SOTY after receiving ‘exceptional distinction’ from university

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk says Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

9 must-watch Hollywood sci-fi classics

10 benefits of raw milk for glowing skin

Meet Premila Morar, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra's beautiful girlfriend

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

Tara Sutaria reveals she didn’t shower for weeks for this reason while filming Apurva: ‘I rolled in mud…’

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

As Isha Malviya's rumoured boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss house, the drama got escalated to a different level.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will have drama and emotions at its peak. As the taskmaster welcomes Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar feels heartbroken and he cries out loud. Bigg Boss announces that Samarth claims to be Isha's boyfriend, and this irks the actress. 

After Samarth goes into the living room, Isha confronts him and asks, "Tu yeh bol ke kyu aaya Samarth. Kyu bola?" Then Samarth asks him, "Main kya lagta hu tera Isha?" Isha replies, "Dost hai tu mera." Samarth acts surprised, and says "Kya baat hai. Bahut badiya. Thank you Isha." 

On the other side, Munnawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, and Isha console crying Abhishek. Samarth interrupts and asks them to gather in the garden area. "Aapke beech ek ladki hai jo apni identity kuch aur hi batana chaa rahi thi. Toh main uski real idenity batana chahta hoon. Aur woh identity hai 'jhooti no 1'." Samarth continues, "Phela jhooth, Abhishek mera dost hai." After hearing this, Abhishek furiously runs towards Samarth and they almost get into a fight. Samarth and Abhishek start abusing and try to hit each other, but they are held by other contestants. 

Here's the video

The actress declares that they aren't dating, and it leaves Samarth shocked. However, later in the night, Isha does confess in the bedroom, that she got overwhelmed after seeing Samarth, and she lied about her relationship status with Jurel. 

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen asking a blunt question to Ankita. "Kya aap yaha apni indiviusuality khone aayi hain?" Salman asks. Ankita admitted that she fears losing Vicky in the house, and thus she isn't making her own decisions. Sir mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar main Vicky ke against bhi jau... toh mujhe darr lagta hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine kar di yeh cheez, toh Vicky mujhe hi galat samjhega. Main usse jhagdna nahi chahti, issi liye individual game, decision-taking hota hai. But kahi na kahi I'm losing my husband, and I'm not liking it. Mere ko emotionally takleef ho rahi hai, because main sach mein waisi hoon sir."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Reddit roasts Ranveer Singh as he 'copy-pastes' old story about Anushka Sharma in anecdote about Deepika Padukone

Mukesh Ambani set to enter Rs 133000 crore Indian credit card market, working with big bank to launch…

‘Gundragardi hai ye…’: Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav summoned by ED, Rajasthan CM attacks Centre

‘Misunderstood’: White House on US President Joe Biden's comments linking Hamas attack and IMEC

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer takes slow start, earns Rs 1.25 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE