Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

As Isha Malviya's rumoured boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss house, the drama got escalated to a different level.

Bigg Boss 17: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will have drama and emotions at its peak. As the taskmaster welcomes Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar feels heartbroken and he cries out loud. Bigg Boss announces that Samarth claims to be Isha's boyfriend, and this irks the actress.

After Samarth goes into the living room, Isha confronts him and asks, "Tu yeh bol ke kyu aaya Samarth. Kyu bola?" Then Samarth asks him, "Main kya lagta hu tera Isha?" Isha replies, "Dost hai tu mera." Samarth acts surprised, and says "Kya baat hai. Bahut badiya. Thank you Isha."

On the other side, Munnawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, and Isha console crying Abhishek. Samarth interrupts and asks them to gather in the garden area. "Aapke beech ek ladki hai jo apni identity kuch aur hi batana chaa rahi thi. Toh main uski real idenity batana chahta hoon. Aur woh identity hai 'jhooti no 1'." Samarth continues, "Phela jhooth, Abhishek mera dost hai." After hearing this, Abhishek furiously runs towards Samarth and they almost get into a fight. Samarth and Abhishek start abusing and try to hit each other, but they are held by other contestants.

The actress declares that they aren't dating, and it leaves Samarth shocked. However, later in the night, Isha does confess in the bedroom, that she got overwhelmed after seeing Samarth, and she lied about her relationship status with Jurel.

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen asking a blunt question to Ankita. "Kya aap yaha apni indiviusuality khone aayi hain?" Salman asks. Ankita admitted that she fears losing Vicky in the house, and thus she isn't making her own decisions. Sir mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar main Vicky ke against bhi jau... toh mujhe darr lagta hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine kar di yeh cheez, toh Vicky mujhe hi galat samjhega. Main usse jhagdna nahi chahti, issi liye individual game, decision-taking hota hai. But kahi na kahi I'm losing my husband, and I'm not liking it. Mere ko emotionally takleef ho rahi hai, because main sach mein waisi hoon sir."