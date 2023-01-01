Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala gets evicted from the show, opens up on his 'very special bond' with Shalin Bhanot

Vikkas Manaktala-Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

The last Bigg Boss 16 episode of 2022 saw Vikkas Manaktala being evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. He enjoyed a short stint in the house after he came in as the wildcard entry earlier this month. After his eviction, the television actor appeared on the reality show Bigg Buzz, hosted by Krushna Abhishek, where he talked about his journey on the show.

Vikkas, who entered the television industry in 2006 when he played Cadet Amar Huda in the SAB TV show Left Right Left, said that it was difficult to stay with other contestants inside the house. He also revealed that he will miss Shalin Bhanot the most as they shared a close friendship.

Talking about his show's journey, he said, "It was really difficult to stay in the house with other contestants, this season, most of the contestants are two-faced, there is not a single genuine person in there. I was being myself and was not pretending to be something else which is why I didn't pick any unnecessary fights. My journey was short but not sweet, it was full of spicy and sour flavours because none of the contestants are sweet in the house, they all are playing a game and that`s fair enough."

While talking about his friendship with Shalin, he added, "When I entered the Bigg Boss house, I realised that he was one of the most hospitable people there. He would always share his ration with me, which I honestly didn't expect from him. He would also share his chicken with me and ensure that I was okay in the house. We shared a very special bond."

"I believe that his humanity is hidden behind some layer in his personality. He changes his personality very often; I think he has alternate realities. He himself gets tired of wearing different masks for his different personalities which is why he looks so confused in the show. This is his stupidity which I think he needs to work on because otherwise, he's a great guy," he shared.



