Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala apologises for making 'neech jati ke log' comment for Archana Gautam

Vikkas Manaktala-Archana Gautam

Yesterday in Weekend Ka Vaar, Vikkas Manaktala apologised to Archana Gautam for his 'neech jati ke log' comment. Vikkas' comment on Archaan did not go down well. Even the channel received a notice.

At first, Host Salman Khan slammed Archana for her remarks against other housemates during her fight. Salman dropped some harsh truth bombs on Archana Gautam. Salman told Archana, "Jhagde mein aap sidha maa-bhen-baap pe jaati hai." Archana defended herself by saying, "Sab mere peeche padhe rehte hai." Khan countered her defence and said, "Yeh sab harkaton ke wajah se aapki izaat ki dhajiya udd chuki hai." Salman warned Archana over her behaviour and added that if he can bring her back to show, he also possesses the power to throw her out.

Moments later, Archana and Vikkas Manaktala were called to the confession room and BB informed them that the makers nor the reality show support any kind of discriminatory remark. Vikkas apologised for his comment and Archana confirmed that she accepts his apology. She further added that she is happy that Vikkas has realised his mistake. For the unversed, Archana and Vikkas got into an ugly argument when the former did not let him make tea. Archana threw hot water on Vikkas and Priyanka Choudhary who were standing close by and managed not to get hurt.

After their ugly spat, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against Vikkas for his casteist remark on Archana. A notice has been issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, that the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media.

(With inputs from IANS)