Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Vikkas Manaktala get into verbal spat, netizens say 'Tina Datta aag laga rahi hai'

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot-Vikkas Manaktala got into a heated argument. It all started when Tina asked Vikkas to get her a few ingredients from his room. Vikkas asked a favour with respect to a chore to Shalin, who is enraged that he doesn’t contribute to the house duties.

The promo has been shared by the official page of Colors TV with the caption, “Shalin aur Vikkas ke beech hui gambhir fight. Inn dono mein so who do you think is right? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Netizens also reacted to the clip, oe of them wrote, “Tina complaining to Shalin as if wife husband ko bol rahi hai, devar ke baare me.” The second one said, “Dono he half mind hain.” The second one mentioned, “Lo Bhiyaaaa Jo kll ek dusre ki Wahh Wahh krrr rhe tha aaj khud hi laddd padee!” The third one said, “Tina aag laga ke side mein Ho jaati Hai.” The fourth one said, “Ye tina chuglian bahuth lagathi h.”

Earlier, an argument in the kitchen between Vikkas and Archana turned into a physical fight with the two pushing each other and resulting in hot water being splashed on Priyanka. Shalin, who is their close friend, got emotional and started throwing the furniture and asked Bigg Boss to open the door.

Later, netizens reacted to the incident and demanded Archana’s exit. One of them wrote, “Archana is doing s**t day by day and soundarya is looking more negative with her while not making her understand her mistakes, wake up soundarya don't lost the plot after coming this much far in the show.” The second one said, “Archana needs to be thrown out, she is not atball entertaining now, she is become disrespectful of 2nd chance & disgusting Soundarya is looking negative by supporting her in very bad things.”