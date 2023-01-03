Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot ko 'shaana kar', rapper Ikka tells MC Stan during live concert

MC Stan was heard telling everyone that his friend Ikka got irritated after seeing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's romance during their live concert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Recently, rapper Ikka and Seedhe Maut entered Bigg Boss 16 house to perform live with MC Stan on New Year’s eve. During their live concert, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta came closer and started romancing which grabbed everyone’s attention.

Later, all the housemates were seen gossiping about the two. Even Bigg Boss got angry when Shalin and Tina broke rules during MC Stan, Seedhe Maut and Ikka’s live concert. Netizens also slammed them for spoiling their live concert. Now, in the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, MC Stan was heard telling everyone that his friend Ikka was irritated after seeing Tina and Shalin’s romance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He revealed that Ikka told him ki, “bhai ye kya chalu hai, y kya horra hai.” He further told MC Stan, “Shalin ko shaana kar,” which meant that get him out of this house.  After Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s cozy moments during MC Stan, Seedhe Maut and Ikka’s concert grabbed attention, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their anger as they feel Tina and Shalin spoiled MC Stan’s concert.

The first person wrote, “Aaj #MCStan ke show ke doraan #TinaDatta aur #ShalinBhanot ki jo acting chal rahi thii wo kyaa thaa matlab stupidity kuch zyada hee nhi fehlaa rhe hai yeh dono kis kis ko meri baat sahi lag rhi hai! Retweet for Meri baat sahi haii Like for bilkul sahi hai dono kardo!”

The second one said, “#ShreejitaDe sahi bol rahi thi #TinaDatta ko sirf ladko ka attention chahiye hota hai bapre 1 don pehle kitna kuch bolti hai #ShalinBhanot ko aur consert me hug aur itna close attention sicker.” The third person wrote, “So f***ing true itni gussa kabhi #ArchnaGautam pr ni aayi jitni aaj #ShalinBhanot aur #TinaDatta ki #overacting dekh kr aayi very cheap bro very #cheap #sidhemaut ka pura #Concert barbad krdiya #SajidKhan rocked #MCIEVE #MCStan #Ikka #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #AsliFans.”

The fourth person wrote, “#TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot just f***ed up the whole Vibe during #MCStan show. Btw he made my parents too fall in Rap song #MCStan Just loved no words to express Forever grateful #BiggBoss16.” Another said, “Yaha I’m trying to understand what #SeedheMaut #MCStan are singing Peechae ye #TinaDatta and #ShalinBhanot ki bakwas chal rahi hai. Yaar #Bigboss16 mute kar dia karo yaar inn logo ko please.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan performs with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut, says 'Shalin-Tina pyaar mein hain'

 

