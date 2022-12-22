Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan-hosted show beats Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati as most liked non-fiction show

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 is winning hearts, and its popularity is growing with each passing day. The success of the show is proven when BB announced the extension of the show till February. Now, as per data shared by the media portal, the 16th season of BB is the most liked non-fiction show, and even beat Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Ormax Media shared data on the Most Liked TV Shows. The list is topped by Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bigg Boss 16 ranks third, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and then Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The other five entries include Indian Idol, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 6, and Bhagya Lakshmi.

The listing proves the fact Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, and the housemates like Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary have made their place among the masses.

Yesterday, the taskmaster put Priyanka into a tiff. Bigg Boss gave her an option that she can bring the price money of Rs 25 lakhs back by pressing the buzzer. However, in doing so, Ankit will get eliminated instantly. BB asked Priyanka to choose money or Ankit, and the latter chose her friendship over money. Well, this could have been a friendship test by the taskmaster. A similar test was earlier conducted to check Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's bond. However, Shalin sacrificed Tina, and let her go. However, Bhanot had to face embarrassment from the housemates as BB exposed him, and sent back Tina into the house.

In the same episode, Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss narrator, finally entered the controversial house. He was seen reading the letter written by Sumbul’s father for her on national television. As per the new ration task, housemates have to ignore the guests coming inside the house. One person was seen eating chicken in front of Shalin Bhanot, the second guest was trying to tease other contestants. Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram Singh was seen reading the letter to Sumbul.