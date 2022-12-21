Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary proves friendship for Ankit Gupta, sacrifices Rs 25 lakh to save her friend

Unlike Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary sacrificed money for her friend, Ankit Gupta.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary and Ankit Gupta's friendship is one of the most debated-topic from Bigg Boss 16. Their chemistry and their friendship are celebrated, but often netizens have doubted their bond. However, Priyanka has proven that her feelings for Ankit are genuine. 

In the upcoming episode, the taskmaster put Priyanka into a tiff. Bigg Boss gave her an option that she can bring the price money of Rs 25 lakhs back by pressing the buzzer. However, in doing so, Ankit will get eliminated instantly. BB asked Priyanka to choose money or Ankit, and the latter chose her friendship over money. Well, this could have been a friendship test by the taskmaster. A similar test was earlier conducted to check Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's bond. However, Shalin sacrificed Tina, and let her go. However, Bhanot had to face embarrassment from the housemates as BB exposed him, and sent back Tina into the house. 

In the same episode, Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss narrator, finally entered the controversial house. He was seen reading the letter written by Sumbul’s father for her on national television. As soon as the promo went viral, netizens noticed this. As per the promo, housemates have to ignore the guests coming inside the house. One person was seen eating chicken in front of Shalin Bhanot, the second guest was trying to tease other contestants. Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram Singh was seen reading the letter to Sumbul.

Earlier, the third captain of the week, MC Stan got a special power to directly nominate one housemate for eviction after the nominations task. The rapper shocked everyone by nominating Tina Datta and the reason he cited is that he thinks she went back on her words after vowing to teach Shalin a lesson for betraying her. A disgruntled Tina said that MC Stan wears a mask along with all his jewellery. The rapper was quick to parry the blow by asserting that it’s as expensive as her house. Shalin, who has a soft corner for Tina intervenes in the heated argument, and soon after the rapper and Shalin start trading insults and threats.

 

 

