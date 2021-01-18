'Bigg Boss 14': Vikas Gupta and Jasmin Bhasin get into Twitter spat over Aly Goni's alleged homophobic remarks

Jasmin immediately countered Vikas' tweet and wrote that Aly was not referring to Vikas but to another former contestant Pavitra Punia.

Vikas Gupta who is reportedly set to re-enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' for the second time got into a Twitter spat with recently evicted Jasmin Bhasin. They locked horns over Aly Goni's alleged homophobic comments directed at Vikas, who is openly bisexual.

Vikas took to his Twitter account to share a clip from an episode in which he said that Aly referred to him as 'Pavitra Bhabhi'. Vikas wrote, "Pavitra Bhai Ho Ya Pavitra Bhabhi Insaan Ho (It doesn't matter if you're a male or female, what matters is if you're a decent person). Disappointed to see that being called a woman is derogatory to these idiots. This clip showed people for who they really are. @AlyGoni Thankyou for finding me beautiful & calling me a woman, it’s a compliment."

Jasmin immediately countered Vikas' tweet and wrote that Aly was not referring to Vikas but to another former contestant Pavitra Punia.

She wrote, "Either you actually misunderstood @AlyGoni or maybe you intentionally want to misunderstand him but just fyi he clearly said humari pavitra bhabhi because as you know @PavitraPunia_ was a contestant who has expressed her love for @KhanEijaz so it was for that Pavitra Bhabhi."

However, Vikas was adamant about his stand as he shared another clip as evidence of Aly's homophobia, and wrote, "Pls watch this cause I don’t recall any cricket game being played on our new year party. It’s not about calling me names like #Chakka or the insensitivity but the fear of the same treatment to the younger LGBT community Thankyou Jasmine for clearing pavitra misunderstanding."

In the clip, Aly appeared to use a slur directed at Vikas, who had recently left the show for medical reasons. Vikas' re-entry in the show is subject to a lot of controversy as many contestants this season exited and later re-entered the show.

Calling out this practice, former contestant Kashmera Shah said in an interview to The Times of India, "Very honestly, I don’t like this entering and exiting policy at all because the authenticity of the show gets compromised. I love watching Bigg Boss and have always followed the show. When people exit, they get to know people who were genuine friends and people who weren’t; they also understand their game."