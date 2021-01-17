CONFIRMED: Eijaz Khan exits 'Bigg Boss 14', shocks inmates

Several reports have been making the rounds that Eijaz Khan will be exiting from the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The announcement will be made during the Monday episode which will shock everyone in the house. In the promo, shown amid Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, BB shows the montage of Eijaz's journey inside the house. This brings a smile on everyone's face. But soon, Bigg Boss announces that the actor is set to exit the house.

Yes, due to some prior professional commitments, Eijaz will be leaving the reality show. This can be cited as a 'voluntary exit' from Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor will be leaving the house after staying for about 106 days. On hearing the shocking news, Arshi Khan is seen breaking into tears and is inconsolable.

Talking about Eijaz's exit from Bigg Boss 14, a source told Pinkvilla, "Eijaz has had a great run on the show so far. But he will have to leave the house because of work reasons. Since the duration of the show has increased, the schedule is coinciding with Eijaz’s another professional commitment. He doesn’t like to keep people waiting and hamper their schedules. The crew has been out of work for a while because of the pandemic, so he wanted to be on time to help the crew earn. This is why he’s decided to move out of the show voluntarily to be on time with his other show’s schedule."

It is also said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the reality show as Eijaz's proxy. A source told The Times of India, "It was believed that Devoleena would enter the BB house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy just like he did for her in the previous season. However, we have now learnt that she will be filling in for Eijaz Khan. The latter has had to bow out of the show owing to his work commitments. He had allotted dates to another project and will have to exit the reality show. While we are hoping for him to return to the show at a later stage, chances of that happening seem bleak at this point."