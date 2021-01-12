Vikas Gupta out of 'Bigg Boss 14' yet again, cites 'medical reasons'

Vikas Gupta, who catapulted into fame after his stint on 'Bigg Boss Season 11', entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a Challenger ready to give the housemates a tough time in the run up to the season's finale to claim the coveted trophy and winner's title.

However, as per latest reports, Vikas is out of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, yet again!

As someone who has demonstrated his resolve by taking on the challenge of starting his career at a tender age despite all the struggle that accompanies it, Vikas could not cast his charm on the audiences or the housemates this time around. And now, reports suggest that Vikas has quit the how on medical grounds.

Earlier, Vikas was dismissed from the show after he violated rules of the house and pushed contestant Arshi Khan in the swimming pool following a verbal spat with her.

However, a week or so later, the TV producer was given a second chance and brought on the show again.

Now, a Twitter handle that goes by the name of 'The Khabri' has tweeted that Vikas has voluntarily quit the show citing medical reasons.

'Mastermind' Vikas has been keeping unwell for some time now. Personally also, he has been feeling low as he is not in talking terms with his mother and none of his family members came to meet him during the 'family week'.

Later, Vikas's friend and actress Rashami Desai came to meet him on the show where she lashed out at the housemates, especially Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for 'bullying' him and dragging their personal issues into the show.

But Vikas will not be the first contestant walking out of the show citing medical reasons. Earlier, Manu Punjabi too quit the show on medical grounds.