Jasmin Bhasin reveals if she will re-enter 'Bigg Boss 14', talks about marriage plans with Aly Goni

On Sunday, superstar and host of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' Salman Khan announced on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode that television star Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from the house. While making the announcement, Salman got emotional and shed a tear much like the rest of the housemates, especially Aly Goni, Jasmin's love interest, who was inconsolable and requested that he too walk out of the house with the 'Naagin' star.

Not just the housemates, Jamsin's exit came as jolt to her fans too.

So, within days of her elimination from the show, Jasmin conducted a #AskJasmin session on Twitter on Tuesday which received an overwhelming response and hundreds of questions from her fans.

One of the many questions that she was repeatedly asked by her fans was whether or not she will re-enter the show. Addressing the same, Jasmin wrote, "This is the most asked question and I'm here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans."

Another question that was widely asked was about her friendship with Aly Goni, which viewers saw blossoming into transforming into a special something and blossoming into love. The two often spoke about proposing to each other and discussed wedding plans on the show wherein they often spoke about whether or not their parents will agree to their relationship.

So, questioning Jasmin about her bond with Aly, the fan asked, "#AskJasmin When you realised that you are in love with Aly and Will your parents agree for your marriage.? @jasminbhasin (sic). Responding to the question about when she realised her love for Aly, Jasmin wrote, "It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don't have any issue with it."

For the unversed, Aly had told Jasmin on the show that he would not be with her if her parents did not approve of him. When another fan asked Jasmin if she will marry Aly, she wrote, "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."

About the one memory from the Bigg Boss 14 house that she would like to cherish all her life, Jasmin said, "When @AlyGoni entered the house the first time for me Woh memory mai zindagi bhar apne saath rakha chahti hun. That moment gave life to me! #AskJasmin (sic)."

During her #AskJasmin session, besides answering all the questions from her excited fans, Jasmin also recalled her first meeting with Aly which she said was at the airport when the two were headed for Argentina to shoot for the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. For the uninitiated, both Aly and Jasmin had participated in the ninth season of the show.