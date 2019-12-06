Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana just told Asim Riaz she will always love him

Asim Riaz, who is gaining fame over his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is quite open about his feelings for Himanshi Khurana. He often goes out of his way to make her feel special and is seen trying to win her heart every time they are together.

This time around, Asim Riaz made Himanshi Khurana feel special yet again. Asim went ahead and thanked Himanshi for coming in his life. He also added that every time he is around Himanshi, Asim just feels like doing things for her.

Upon hearing his sweet words, Himanshi also stated that while the reality is different, she finds a really good friend. She also went on to state that for saying those words out loud, Himanshi will always love Asim Riaz.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi said that it is a time she should quit the show so that Asim can concentrate on it more. On hearing so, Asim said he is the most focused on the show only now, and has been ever since Himanshi entered the house.

Prior to that, Asim had made Himanshi feel special on her birthday. He made her a sweet on the night of her birthday and treated her with a heart-shaped paratha the next day. For the uninitiated, Himanshi, Shefali Jariwala and Asim are best of friends in the house currently.