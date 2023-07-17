BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia had an emotional breakdown as she felt humiliated by other housemates. Pooja Bhatt showed major support and criticised the housemates for being 'insensitive' and overlooking humanity over a game - Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The second phase of Weekend Ka Vaar started on a good note, but it ended on a surprisingly shocking note. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh provided enough laughter moments as the special guest. But after a point, the episode took a drastic turn as the wildcard entrant, Aashika Bhatia broke down, and Pooja Bhatt got furious over the housemates' reaction to Bhatia's vulnerability.

At the start of the episode, Krushna flirted with Pooja Bhatt and performed with her on Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi song. Similarly, Bharti Singh danced with Jad Hadid on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Later, the comedy duo asked contestants to pick a person and gave him or her a zero, for not contributing to the game. Aashika got three zeroes in the house, and she was mocked for behaving lost in the house. For the last few days, Aashika has been hearing that she's the least interactive person in the house, who was no bonded with anyone. Aashika was feeling traumatized, and she burst into tears her emotions when Bharti asked her to express herself. Aashika said that she takes time in getting along, and she can't be as outspoken or blunt as Elvish Yadav. Aashika was crying and Bharti consoled her. All the other housemates looked shocked over Aashika's emotional breakdown, but Pooja sympathised with her.

Then Kruhsna and Bharti asked other housemates to appoint one of the wildcards as The Assitant, who will have to obey their every command. Soon the other housemates, including Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani started acting normal, and they were passing comments on Elvish. The comedian received the maximum votes and he was appointed as The Assitant in the house. Before leaving, Krushna and Bharit announced that no one will be eliminated this week as well.

Watch a glimpse from Weekend Ka Vaar

The main drama unfolded after the hosts left. Pooja slammed housemates for showing little-to-no affection, sympathy or sensitivity towards Aashika. Pooja asserted people forgot humanity, and she doesn't want to be in touch with anyone after the show. Pooja said, "I am disconnected from this house and the housemates. I do not to put myself out there. in front of people who don't deserve me." Pooja spoke some harsh words about everyone. Falaq and Bebika broke down after Pooja told them, "I think that I shouldn't be here, and I don't think that any of you deserve my company." However, Pooja later consoled Falaq and Bebika and assured them that she will not break her ties with them.