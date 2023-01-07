Search icon
Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover now aims to become minister, cites example of Rishi Sunak: '42 saal ki umar mein PM...'

After leading a multi-million dollar company, Ashneer Grover wishes to grow bigger and lead the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Asheneer Grover

After judging the maiden season of Shark Tank India, and establishing a multi-million dollar company like BharatPe from the scratch, Ashneer Grover has some big plans for himself. After leading a huge team, the successful entrepreneur wishes to lead the country. 

Yes, Ashneer Grover has the ambition to grow bigger with every passing year. In the next five years, Ashneer wishes to become a minister to serve the nation. While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, the host asked him his next big target, and Grover replied, "Fundamentally mereko ek din minister banna hai. Maine yeh baat pehle ki hai, but itni khul ke nahi kyuki mere pass crystalised plan nahi hai (I want to become a minster one day. I've shared this earlier, but not openly, as I don't have a crystalised plan)." 

Grover further added that after you have proved yourself as a successful businessman, and your life is sorted, you need a bigger goal to achieve. Ashneer wishes to work towards nation-building, and he believes that politics have an impact to change the fate of the entire country. Confidently, Asheer added, "This will happen in the next 5-7 years." When the host questioned his deadline, he said, "Rishi Sunak to tum 42 saal ki umar mein tum PM banake taali baja rahe ho (You clap for Rishi Sunak for becoming PM of UK at the age of 42). I am already in my 40s and if I set a target of 45, people call it 'too quick,' yeh kya doglapan hai." 

