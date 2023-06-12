Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia talks about pay disparity in TV industry: 'I’ve never judged my work...'

Gaurav Khanna/Instagram

Led by Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupamaa is a highly successful television show that storms the TRP charts each week. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia in the multiple award-winning Star Plus show and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly is highly appreciated by the audience.

In a recent interview, the Anupamaa star shared his views on the pay disparity in the television industry. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Disparity or no disparity of payments, I don’t understand. What I know is that you should be honest towards your work. Whatever value you are taking home, will be justified. I’m a very practical person in that scenario. Every profession has its ups and lows, and a survival of the fittest scenario. The only thing which makes you survive in any industry is your talent."

Gaurav, who also played Inspector Kavin in the police procedural crime drama CID, added, "If I get a lot of fame and adulation, I think that’s so much more than a person who will be earning twice or even five times of what I would probably make. The love from the audiences and the accolades that I get for my performance, cannot compete with any monetary value. But, I’ve never judged my work that way. I’ve always looked at it from the lens if my viewers like me or not. That is the biggest paycheck you can take home because that money never wanders."

For the unversed, Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee headlined by Indrani Haldar. Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, the show features talented actors such as Sudhanshu Panday and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law.



