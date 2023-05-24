Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey passes away due to heart attack at 51

Nitesh Pandey

Popular television actor Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 after suffering from a heart attack. The 51-year-old actor breathed his last at Lagatpuri near Nasik where he was shooting last night.

Nitesh's brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the news to Etimes and said, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

The actor's brother-in-law added, "I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am on the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment."

Nitesh Pandey is popularly known for his roles in Television series like Anupamaa, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sajedari ka, and more.

He has also starred in movies like Om Shanti Om where he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant. He has also essayed the role of Prem Singh in Badhaai Do starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Other than this, he has also starred in the movies like Dabbang 2 and Madari. Not only this, but the actor has also been a part of several web series like Abhay, What The Folks, and more.

The television industry is in shock as the industry loses another gem in 2 days. Recently, the industry was shocked by the news of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death due to a road accident and Aditya Singh Rajput’s demise.