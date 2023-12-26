Headlines

Television

Angry viewers bash Bigg Boss 17 after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get intimate on camera: 'Close the show...'

Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain got intimate under a blanket inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, their video is going viral on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Bigg Boss contestants Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain have been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house. Their married life has always been the topic of discussion as they are often seen fighting with each other.

However, this time, they are in the news after a video of them getting intimate under the blanket, inside the Bigg Boss house, has gone viral. In the clip, they can be seen getting cozy. However, their video didn’t go well with the viewers who have slammed the couple for getting intimate on camera. The video has been shared by the Bigg Boss fan page on Twitter with the caption, “ye Vicky Bhaiya aur Ankita kya kar rahe hai family show me.”

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Selmon bhai ye kya ho Raha hai.” The second one said, “ye Saayd khaan kha rahe hai chura k.” The third one said, “they are breaking rules.” The fourth person said, “This is no more family show they should close their show shame on them.”

Earlier, a heated argument happened between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar because of food items, however, Ankita Lokhande intervened in their conversation. After this, Vicky got irritated and it seemed that he was trying to slap Ankita. Vicky's behaviour left Ankita speechless, Abhishek and Arun Mashettey shocked. Vicky, however, refuted the claims, stating that he wasn't attempting to slap Ankita but was simply trying to grab his blanket. Ankita stood by her husband, defending his actions.

The couple is often seen fighting with each other in the house and recently, their argument led to the actress asking for divorce, refusing to go back home with her husband.

In one of the latest episodes, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were seen talking to Ayesha Khan, the new wild card contestant, about how she and Munawar first met. The topic swiftly shifted to talking about married life wherein Vicky Jain jokingly talked about the sufferings of married men which angered Ankita Lokhande. 

 

