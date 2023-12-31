Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed as he bids goodbye to Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, fans call it ‘end of an era’

Amitabh Bachchan got emotional while bringing the curtains down on the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

ANI

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Goodbies are not easy, ask megastar Amitabh Bachchan who got teary-eyed while bringing the curtains down on the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Big B recently bid adieu to the 15th season on an emotional note.

In a video shared by Sony TV’s Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it’s time to go as the stage won’t be the same. It’s difficult to let everyone know that we won’t be returning here from tomorrow).”

The particular clip garnered loads of love from the audience. “KBC means Amitabh bacchan sir.. [?],” a social media user commented. “Aap jldi hi vapas aayenge intezar rahega [?],” a netizen wrote. “This is a Legendary era, with legendary personalities & their legendary works, works that will be immortalized forever everafter…,” a fan wrote.

“Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, shubraatri (For the last time I am bidding you all goodbye from this show, goodnight),” he added, The ‘Agnipath’ star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

