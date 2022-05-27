Aly Goni extends support for Johnny Depp, says 'he'd be trolled to death in India'

File Photo

Aly Goni, a television actor, shared a video of Johnny Depp, who is currently in the headlines for his continuing defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.



Johnny is seen driving away from the court in the footage posted by Aly. Outside, a large number of fans were seen holding sign boards in support of Johnny. The actor even gave a wave to his admirers. Sharing the video, Aly wrote, “Loved it. Achha hua India mein nahi tha warna logon ne baatein suna ke troll kar Kar ke maar diya hota (I am glad that this didn't happen in India. People would have trolled him and killed him because of this).”





For the unversed, people close to Depp and Heard have been involved in the case as well. Kate Moss, for example, testified in Depp's favour on Wednesday. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Twitter, was also brought into the scene because of his previous affiliation with Heard. Throwback discussions between Depp and Amber and Musk are now going popular on the internet.

Heard and Elon Musk had an on-again, off-again relationship. Depp, on the other hand, alleged that the two had an affair just a month after he married Heard. During the trial, leaked conversations between Depp and his former talent agent Christian Carinno have gone viral on the internet.

According to IndiaToday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was in a relationship with Amber Heard until they split up in 2017 after dating for a year. In 2018, they reunited for a few months before calling it quits once more. During the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, however, the lawyers for the former revealed video of the latter having late-night'meetings' with Musk. In his case, he claimed that Heard and Musk were dating 'no later than a month following their marriage,' which took place in February 2015.