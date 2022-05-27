Johnny Depp’s messages about ex-wife Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship go viral

File Photo

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is a daily are testifying against each other in a defamation action filed by Depp against Heard for USD 50 million in Fairfax, Virginia. The defamation case is no longer solely about the estranged couple. People close to Depp and Heard have been involved in the case as well. Kate Moss, for example, testified in Depp's favour on Wednesday. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Twitter, was also brought into the scene because of his previous affiliation with Heard. Throwback discussions between Depp and Amber and Musk are now going popular on the internet.



GRAPHIC: Rottenborn reads this text sent from #JohnnyDepp on 8/15/16 presumably about #AmberHeard.



"She's begging for total global humiliation....She's gonna get it." pic.twitter.com/mJIs98mMbT — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 25, 2022

Heard and Elon Musk had an on-again, off-again relationship. Depp, on the other hand, alleged that the two had an affair just a month after he married Heard. During the trial, leaked conversations between Depp and his former talent agent Christian Carinno have gone viral on the internet.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was in a relationship with Amber Heard until they split up in 2017 after dating for a year. In 2018, they reunited for a few months before calling it quits once more. During the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, however, the lawyers for the former revealed video of the latter having late-night'meetings' with Musk. In his case, he claimed that Heard and Musk were dating 'no later than a month following their marriage,' which took place in February 2015.



During his 2020 libel action in the UK, Johnny Depp accused Elon Musk of having an affair with Amber Heard, dragging his name into the case. According to court records, Musk had a covert threesome with Heard and model Cara Delevingne in 2016 at Depp's Los Angeles apartment. This occurred while Depp was in Australia filming a movie. It was also stated that Heard's relationship with Musk began before she divorced Depp.