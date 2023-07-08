Adhura directors Gauravv Chawla, Ananya Banerjee open up about stereotypes attached to horror genre | Exclusive

The team of Adhura

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer Adhura, which premiered on July 7, was made with the intent to explore the spooky genre in the digital world. The seven-episodic series is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv Chawla, and the duo had an exclusive conversation with DNA about multiple things. In the discussion, they shared their vision of the show, their views on the underutilisation of the genre, and how they consciously chose to stay away from the typical stereotypes-such as sleazy sex scenes, unwanted jump scares, and abundance of blood and gore to give a scary touch to the content.

Among the duo, Ananya is a big horror lover, and she talked about the horror genre being underutilized in Bollywood. She said, "Horror has a very powerful tool of social commentary and will make a huge comeback, and it should be. The audience is very accepting of other genres such as action and comedy. If horror can evolve as social commentary, people will be very accepting." Gaurav, on the other hand, called horror an underserved genre. "Ananya is a horror fan, so she was excited. But I was excited more than her, as the genre is underserved. It's an exciting but challenging genre. There was a time when we had good horror flicks such as Bhoot or Darna Mana Hai, but suddenly it stop again. So, we wanted to make this series, where the story is set in real-time, with real problems. And we have presented it in a very different way than horror has been presented before."

The creative minds even shared their thoughts about the stereotypes, such as sex, blood and gore, attached to the horror genre to titillate the audience. Ananya said, "While writing and even while directing, we didn't carry the baggage of stereotypical elements. We wanted to make it in our own language. We wanted to tell our own story. We tried to be sincere with our vision. So we never thought of adding such elements to my narration. As an audience, I don't enjoy these things. And the things I don't like, why would I include them? I think such elements pollute the genre."

Gauravv also added to Ananya's thoughts and said, "Sincerity is the main factor. The story is good with proper drama, emotions, and social message, and you got horror. So, you don't need the extra burden of sleaze." Adhura is currently streaming on Prime Video.