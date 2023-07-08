Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050770
HomeTelevision

Adhura directors Gauravv Chawla, Ananya Banerjee open up about stereotypes attached to horror genre | Exclusive

The director of the recently-released series Adura, Gauravv Chawala, believed that the genre is 'undeserved' and they have created a new space in the digital world for the spooky genre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Adhura directors Gauravv Chawla, Ananya Banerjee open up about stereotypes attached to horror genre | Exclusive
The team of Adhura

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer Adhura, which premiered on July 7, was made with the intent to explore the spooky genre in the digital world. The seven-episodic series is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv Chawla, and the duo had an exclusive conversation with DNA about multiple things. In the discussion, they shared their vision of the show, their views on the underutilisation of the genre, and how they consciously chose to stay away from the typical stereotypes-such as sleazy sex scenes, unwanted jump scares, and abundance of blood and gore to give a scary touch to the content. 

Among the duo, Ananya is a big horror lover, and she talked about the horror genre being underutilized in Bollywood. She said, "Horror has a very powerful tool of social commentary and will make a huge comeback, and it should be. The audience is very accepting of other genres such as action and comedy. If horror can evolve as social commentary, people will be very accepting." Gaurav, on the other hand, called horror an underserved genre. "Ananya is a horror fan, so she was excited. But I was excited more than her, as the genre is underserved. It's an exciting but challenging genre. There was a time when we had good horror flicks such as Bhoot or Darna Mana Hai, but suddenly it stop again. So, we wanted to make this series, where the story is set in real-time, with real problems. And we have presented it in a very different way than horror has been presented before." 

READ: Adhura trailer: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh's spooky series impresses horror lovers, fans say 'ab aayega asli maza'

cre_Trending

The creative minds even shared their thoughts about the stereotypes, such as sex, blood and gore, attached to the horror genre to titillate the audience. Ananya said, "While writing and even while directing, we didn't carry the baggage of stereotypical elements. We wanted to make it in our own language. We wanted to tell our own story. We tried to be sincere with our vision. So we never thought of adding such elements to my narration. As an audience, I don't enjoy these things. And the things I don't like, why would I include them? I think such elements pollute the genre." 

Gauravv also added to Ananya's thoughts and said, "Sincerity is the main factor. The story is good with proper drama, emotions, and social message, and you got horror. So, you don't need the extra burden of sleaze." Adhura is currently streaming on Prime Video. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.