Adhura trailer: Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh's spooky series impresses horror lovers, fans say 'ab aayega asli maza'

The trailer of Adhura impressed horror lovers, and many of them agreed, "Finally a legit horror series."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Stills from Adhura trailer

The lovers of the horror genre crave something that will make them give an ultimate spooky experience. Something that will make them feel uneasy and s**t scared for some time. Rasika Duggal, Ishwak Singh, and their team are bringing a series that promises an unpredictable ride of screams and scares- Adhura. 

The team of Adhura released the official trailer, and it is loaded with every element a horror fan wants. The series revolves around Nilgiri Valley School, where strange events start taking place after the 2007 batch comes to the boarding school for the reunion. Adhiraj Jaisingh, an ex-student must face what he did fifteen years ago. But things take a horrifying turn when Vedant and Adhiraj's paths collide. A dark secret begins to reveal itself threatening the lives of everyone on campus.

Watch the trailer

Sharing her experience about shooting the series, Rasika Duggal said, "As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control… only to realise, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That’s why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way.” She further added, "As a student counsellor in a boarding school, Supriya has a complex and captivating journey in which she finds herself torn between her need to nurture and a terrifying past that she cannot seem to leave behind. Adhura explores the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces that lurk within. I'm glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre and I am hoping audiences will resonate with the humanness of this story while enjoying the spookiness if it all."

Produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra,  Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev. Adhura will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 7. 

