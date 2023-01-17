Abhishek Nigam's first glimpse as Ali Baba leaves netizens disappointed, fans say 'miss you Sheezan Khan'

Abhishek Nigam-Sheezan Khan

Ali Baba Daastaan-E-Kabul was among the popular shows of Sony Sab. But, the tragic death of Tunisha Sharma and the arrest of leading star Sheezan Khan have affected the show. The makers have decided to carry forward the story with Ali Baba Season 2, and Sheezan is been replaced by Abhishek Nigam.

The first promo of Ali Baba Season 2 is out, and it gives a glimpse of Nigam playing the slick, intelligent, and witty thief. The second chapter brings back the saviour of Kabul and Ali Baba looks persistent to protect his people.

The channel uploaded the promo on their Instagram, and captioned it saying, "Kabul ki dastaan jo reh gayi thi adhoori, laut aya hai rakhwala naye andaz mein karne poori (Kabul's protector return to complete the unfinished story)."

Here's the promo

The second season of the show started on Monday, but the loyal fans of the show are missing Sheezan. They are finding it hard to see Abhishek playing the titular role. Soon after the teaser video was shared, many netizens shared their reaction. "Sheezan Khan bina ye show hamesh adhura rahega sheezan is the best hero," stated a user. Another user wrote, "Alibaba shezaan khan tha aur vhi rhega miss you shezaan khan." A netizen wrote, "Will not be able to play role like sheezan my favourite actor sheezan khan." Another netizen wrote, "Abhishek Nigam ko la ka bahut badi galti ki hai mekars ne shezan ke saath galat hua hai #justiceforshezankhan."

Sheezan has been in police custody for the last three weeks in connection with the death of the show’s other lead Tunisha Sharma. For the unversed, Tunisha died on December 24 after she was found hanging in a makeup room on the show’s sets. The police has ruled her death a suicide. After Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, the actor was arrested on charges of abetment. He has since been in judicial custody. There had been speculations that the actor would be replaced since the show has run out of bank episodes.